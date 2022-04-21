“Should be a deal that suits all parties” – Birmingham City take action over future permanent Wolves deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have made contact with Wolves over a permanent deal for Matija Sarkic, according to Birmingham Live.

The goalkeeper impressed on loan this season but saw his move cut short due to injury.

It seems the Blues are keen to bring him back to St Andrew’s and have even enquired about a permanent deal.

But is that a good move? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Birmingham City quiz: Does St Andrew’s have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Does St Andrew's have a bigger or smaller capacity than the Vitality Stadium? Bigger Smaller

Declan Harte

This would be a good move for Birmingham to make this summer.

The Wolves player has played well for Bowyer’s side when given the opportunity and has shown plenty of potential.

He would be a good addition to the side and that continuity from season to season should help the Montenegro international continue developing his game.

It is unlikely that Sarkic still has a future with the Premier League side so this should be a deal that suits all parties.

And while he hasn’t been in the team as much as of late due to injury, he still offers great competition for Neil Etheridge between the sticks which can only be a good thing for the team overall.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see that the Blues would like to permanently sign Matija Sarkic from Wolves this summer, with the 24-year-old certainly impressing during the first half of the campaign.

Keeping 10 clean sheets in 23 Championship outings, Sarkic proved himself as an excellent shot-stopper and a composed figure in possession.

A deal to sign the young goalkeeper on a permanent deal would represent excellent business from a Birmingham perspective, given that he already possesses Championship experience, and he is someone who will only get better.

It would be no shock if the Blues have to battle for the 24-year-old’s signature, as Birmingham’s initial interest could alert several Championship clubs, especially when considering that a number of second-tier sides are likely to be in the market for a permanent goalkeeper this summer.

Toby Wilding

You do feel as though this could be a good signing for Birmingham.

With Connal Trueman’s contract expiring at the end of this season, and Zach Jeacock still in the very early stages of his career, it does seem as though the Blues could benefit from some more experienced cover and competition for Neil Etheridge between the posts.

Sarkic is someone who could obviously provide that, and he obviously knows the club well from his spell there earlier in the season, when he showed he can be a reliable option as a first choice ‘keeper at Championship.

Given he is unlikely to force his way into the first team at Wolves ahead of Jose Sa, and with just a year remaining on his contract at Molineux – meaning this could be his current club’s last chance to receive a fee for him – this could be a deal that works well for all parties.