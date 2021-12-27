‘Should be a breeze’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson names starting side against Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland will be hoping to return to Wearside with three points after today’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

The Black Cats are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in League One, knowing that victory today will take them back into the automatic promotion positions.

Despite securing all three points last time out, Doncaster sit firmly in the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire outfit have picked up a mere 16 points this season, with Rovers remaining six points from escaping the bottom four places.

However, the struggling League One side have proven to be much more of a force on home soil this season, picking up 15 out of their 16 points at the Keepmoat Stadium, averaging 1.5 PPG in Doncaster.

Sunderland will be viewing today’s clash as an excellent opportunity to strengthen their promotion bid, but they will be aware of the form that Doncaster have displayed at home.

Naming three changes to the side that lost 5-1 at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last week, Johnson has brought Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Corry Evans and Leon Dajaku back into the starting line up.

The aforementioned trio come in for Lee Burge, Carl Winchester and Nathan Broadhead.

Winchester and Broadhead miss out altogether, whilst Burge takes his spot on the bench.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland fans have reacted to their team news…

Dajakuuuuuuu — Albie Jackson (@JacksonAlbie) December 27, 2021

Evans needs to step up now like, Broady is a real blow 😣 — Anthony Dalzell (@Tdal1369) December 27, 2021

Fantastic team 👏 👍 should be a breeze — Chris Henderson (@ChrisHe911) December 27, 2021

People complaining about Evans, who else we gonna play in midfield??? — ROPS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Davey_Rops) December 27, 2021

Strong starting 11. Bench very weak. — Neil (@notch_32) December 27, 2021

Bizarre 11 that — DM (@Mustardinho) December 27, 2021

This manager winding me up I dint want to see Evans playing — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) December 27, 2021