“Should act as a warning sign” – Burnley cast eyes over Luton Town key figure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have Luton Town manager Nathan Jones on a list of potential candidates to permanently take charge at Turf Moor, should the Clarets suffer relegation to the Championship in what remains of this season, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that Sunderland’s Alex Neil, Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder and Braga’s Carlos Carvalhal are also being considered if Burnley are plying their trade in the Championship next season.

Currently possessing a two point advantage over Everton in 18th, the Clarets have played a game more than the Merseyside club.

Burnley have picked up seven points from three games since parting company with Sean Dyche, in what has been a positive start to life after the 50-year-old.

Three of our writers here at FLW share their thoughts regarding Burnley’s interest in the Luton boss…

Declan Harte

Jones has done an incredible job with Luton Town. To have them competing for promotion to the Premier League is a remarkable achievement in itself.

However, his short-lived stint with Stoke City in 2019 will have many questioning whether a move away from Kenilworth Road again would be the right move.

Burnley are a great example of how a manager needs to be a good fit to succeed given the previous success of Sean Dyche.

It was also at the Clarets where Eddie Howe arrived off the back of good work with Bournemouth before being a disaster at Turf Moor.

Howe promptly returned to the Cherries and helped the team to the Premier League.

That should act as a warning sign for Burnley if they do pursue this move, despite Jones’ great work with the Hatters.

Josh Cole

Nathan Jones may turn out to be the ideal man for the job at Burnley as he has shown during his second spell at Luton that he is more than capable of getting the very best out of his players.

Regardless of what division the Clarets find themselves in next season, they will need to call upon the services of a manager who has experience of working on a relatively small budget.

When you consider that only Blackpool have spent less money on their current squad of players than Luton, the fact that Jones has turned his side into legitimate contenders for promotion via the play-offs is a remarkable feat.

Having demonstrated his ability to excel as a manager at this level, Jones will unquestionably fancy his chances of leading Burnley to a great deal of success if the club suffer relegation to the second-tier and opt to turn to him for inspiration.

George Dagless

I’m actually 50/50 on this.

I think Jones is a top manager and I think he deserves all the plaudits he gets but sometimes a coach just fits a club better than anywhere else and I do feel that with Jones and Luton.

There’s every chance they’re a Premier League side next season, too, and so why would he want to walk away from that.

Even if they stay down, there are great building blocks there and whilst I am sure Burnley may tempt him, he should remember what happened at Stoke too.

For that reason, I think it may not be a guaranteed success at Turf Moor and I think there’s still things to be achieved at Luton instead, so I’d say he should stay put.