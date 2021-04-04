‘Shots fired’, ‘Sums it up nicely’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as Ryan Williams comments on Kenny Jackett’s management

Portsmouth supporters and the players alike are enjoying life under Danny Cowley so far, with the former Huddersfield boss guiding his new team to three straight wins.

Cowley only took over two weeks ago but three victories – all by the same 2-1 scoreline – have propelled the south coast club into strong contention for the end of season play-offs.

Pompey seemed to be faltering under Kenny Jackett, with three straight league losses before he was sacked in March with the club sitting outside of the top six.

Results have improved now and the style of football seems to be better as well under Cowley than it was Jackett, something that Pompey winger Ryan Williams has alluded to in a recent interview.

He also seemed to be critical of Jackett when it came to man management as well, singling out the non-selection of a player that has come back into the team under Cowley and performed well.

Portsmouth quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Fratton Park – But are they true?

1 of 19 The full capacity of Fratton Park is 20,620 True False

“We’ve got the boys in this team to really play football,” said Williams, per Andrew Moon of the BBC.

“The first person that springs to mind is Ben Close, he wasn’t one manager’s cup of tea but the next comes in and wants to play football, he’s been our best player.”

Many saw this as a dig at Jackett over his direct style and certain team selections, and it’s fair to say it’s gotten a positive response from the Pompey fans – check out some of the replies to his comments.

Every player just slightly indicating there over the moon that Kenny is gone 😂 — Brandon Howsego (@BHowsego) April 4, 2021

Everyone keeps saying how much respect the players had for Kenny, but they don't half seem delighted he's gone. — Josh (@Josh0logy) April 4, 2021

PUT HIM IN A BODYBAG https://t.co/U5LshGVs0x — Jack Hancock🐮 (@JHancock46) April 4, 2021

He sums it up nicely 🥴 https://t.co/dObeOZHUzT — Adam Darke (@adarkelimited) April 4, 2021

A key difference for me is, I doubt Danny Cowley would hold personal grievances/grudges against any player. His make-up, whilst still early days here, suggests a completely different character. KJ shunned and possibly ‘ruined’ many a player over the 4 seasons. — Paul Sexstone (@pompeypaul72) April 4, 2021