Shota Arveladze update emerges amidst mounting pressure on Hull City man

After a bright opening few games to the season for Shota Arveladze and his Hull City team, things have taken a rather swift turn for the worse.

The Tigers sit a mere two places and one point above the Championship drop-zone and have lost their last four matches, conceding 11 goals in the process.

A Football League World exclusive from last week suggests that Arveladze is walking on a tightrope in regards to the security of his job at the Championship outfit.

Now, a report from Hull Live claims that owner Acun Ilicali has not been too concerned about the results over the last few weeks, instead, he has grown increasingly worried over the performances.

The Tigers host Luton Town on Friday in front of the Sky Sports cameras and it will be interesting to see if this two-week break has helped things at the MKM Stadium.

The verdict

After such a bright start, following a strong summer of recruitment, it is strange to see the way things have taken a turn in Hull.

The performances and results have both been rather worrying over the last few weeks, especially considering they have quite comfortable shipped in the most goals in the Championship this season.

Looking ahead to their next three fixtures, they certainly have a chance of rectifying things and restoring that early season positivity.

But ultimately, they can quite easily continue this worrying trend into Friday night, which could force the Hull hierarchy to pull the trigger relatively early into this campaign.