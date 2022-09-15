Shota Arveladze sends strong Hull City message ahead of Swansea clash

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has made it clear that he expects a reaction from his side when they travel to Swansea this weekend.

A disappointing 3-0 reverse at home to Stoke City in the week means it is three defeats on the spin for the Tigers, who had been enjoying a positive start to the campaign prior to that.

Whilst injuries are a valid excuse for Arveladze, he knows the current group should be capable of more, and he sent a strong message to the players when speaking to Hull Live ahead of the trip to Wales.

“I’m not here to point fingers at people. We can’t wait for a reaction. We have to act and not react. We’ve been reacting to our opponents in the last three games.

“It can be being more aggressive, it can be braveness. I don’t want to make excuses, but we have lost more creative players with speed and power, more creativity. At the end of the day, it’s my responsibility and I have to work on it, that’s the way it is.”

The verdict

There’s no denying that recent performances for Hull have been unacceptable, so the fans will appreciate the honesty from Arveladze here as he doesn’t hold back.

Of course, the injuries don’t help at the moment and it’s not an excuse but a fair reason as to why the team can’t play in the way Arveladze wants.

Nevertheless, it seems here that he feels the team need to be doing the basics better and they should certainly play with more intensity and spirit this weekend against the Swans.

