Shota Arveladze sends message to Hull supporters following Coventry triumph

They may not have been in immediate danger regardless, but Hull City went a step closer to officially securing their spot in next season’s Championship with a 2-0 away success over Coventry City.

The Tigers were 13 points clear of danger going into the midweek action but hadn’t been in such good form recently, having picked up just one win in their previous nine matches.

Confidence going into the clash with the Sky Blues at the Coventry Building Society Arena probably dwindled due to the fact that their opponents thumped Sheffield United 4-1 at the weekend, but Hull were able to turn the form book completely on its head.

The contest was all-but over before half-time, with Richard Smallwood opening the scoring after just four minutes before Ryan Longman doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark.

It was a much-needed win as well for manager Shota Arveladze, who has struggled to make a major impact after replacing Grant McCann following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club in January.

The Georgian sent an impassioned message to the Tigers faithful following the win on Twitter – check out what he said below.

Massive 3 points and great effort from the whole team. Very important to get a clean sheet again. We’re staying focused and continuing to work hard. Thanks to our travelling fans for your amazing support, as always. Safe journey home #hcafc @hullcity 🐯🧡 pic.twitter.com/m6n4cuG4f2 — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) March 16, 2022

The Verdict

Hull’s victory will be one of great significant to Arveladze, who was probably feeling the pressure a bit despite a 10-point gap to the bottom three before they kicked off on Wednesday night.

If Hull weren’t to win against Cov or their next few games, it would have put them in significant danger of being sucked into the relegation dogfight once again.

But you imagine now that they’ll be safe well before the final couple of matches of the season come about.

Even though he probably wasn’t Hull fans’ first choice to replace McCann, Arveladze will be able to enjoy the summer with Ilicali’s backing and it could be a much-changed team to the one that we currently see under his management.