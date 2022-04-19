Shota Arveladze sends message to Hull City supporters following Millwall defeat

After two wins on the spin in the Championship, Hull City were on the losing end in the capital on Easter Monday as they were defeated by play-off chasing Millwall.

However despite the defeat, the Tigers secured their place in the Championship for the 2022-23 season as they are now officially out of reach of the relegation zone.

It was always going to be a long shot that Hull would go down even before the outcomes of yesterday’s matches, so quick second half strikes from Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw would not have hurt the hearts of City fans too much.

Tom Eaves struck a late consolation goal for the visitors, who headed back north with no points but the satisfaction that they would be spending a second-straight season in the second tier.

It’s been a mixed start to life as Hull’s manager for Shota Arveladze, who replaced promotion-winning Grant McCann in late January and has amassed 18 points out of a possible 48 in his first 16 matches in charge.

Taking to Twitter following the loss at The Den, Arveladze sent a message to City fans and stated that he thought his side deserved something out of the game.

I think we deserved something out of the game, but we didn’t get it. We’re disappointed to lose the game, but we can’t be negative. We keep going! Thanks to our fans who traveled yesterday @HullCity 🐯❤️ pic.twitter.com/39wGwoa43F — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) April 19, 2022

The Verdict

Even though the form has been up and down so far under his management, Arveladze will probably be satisfied first and foremost that Hull’s Championship status for next season has been secured.

There has been rough patches since his arrival but this isn’t his squad and you imagine that changes will be made in the summer.

Acun Ilicali has already made statements by rejecting bids for Keane Lewis-Potter in January and adding to the squad late on in that particular transfer window, so Arveladze will more-than likely be backed this summer.

The Georgian probably hasn’t convinced all supporters at the MKM Stadium that he’s the right man for the job so far, but he has a summer ahead of him to mould a squad that he can push up the Championship table.