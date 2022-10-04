Shota Arveladze sends message to Hull City fans after his dismissal

Shota Arveladze has thanked the Hull City fans for the support they showed him after he left the club on Friday.

The 49-year-old was named as the Tigers boss back in January following Acun Ilıcalı’s takeover of the Championship side, agreeing a two-and-a-half year contract on his arrival.

Whilst Hull had a mixed end to the season, the focus was on the current campaign, with a major spending spree taking place in the summer transfer window.

However, Arveladze lasted just ten games, with the club surprisingly sacking the boss on the day of the defeat to Luton Town last time out.

And, in a lengthy post shared on Twitter, the Georgian opened up on his departure, which included sending a message to the fans for how they backed him.

“A massive special thanks goes to the fans, whose support and chant; “We’ve got Arveladze” will be one of the most cherished memories of my coaching career.”

Hull are yet to announce his replacement, although former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as the hot favourite for the role.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Arveladze and it shows that working for Hull meant a lot to him and he clearly had a connection with the fans, who have embraced the change at the club over the past 12 months.

But, whilst he mentioned disagreements, he will have known that a run of poor results was always going to mean that he’d lose his job.

Unfortunately for him that’s happened but the fans will now be looking to the future and hoping the new man can bring more success.

