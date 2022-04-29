Shota Arveladze reveals what this Hull City player needs to do to get more game time

Midfielder George Moncur joined Hull City in summer after being released from Luton Town although hasn’t been able to get much game time since arriving at the club.

Moncur has made only 14 appearances for the Tigers this season and since Shota Arveladze came in as manager at the end of January, he has made just one appearance coming on for ten minutes against Fulham.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old has not been in the squad at all for nine games now.

It doesn’t paint a good picture for Moncur’s future at the club but Hull boss Arveladze explained his frustrations with the player as he told Hull Live: “George is one who I really like as a football player.

”He’s a great lad, he’s always smiling and is a good kid. I’ve talked to him two or three times as well as during the training sessions. He’s somebody who is a pleasure to be around.

”The only thing which I’m not too happy with him for is the fact he’s too happy with his position that he’s not playing. He doesn’t get mad or angry and doesn’t want to change things.

“He never comes to me to talk [about why he’s not in the team]. He should be coming to me and saying gaffer, why am I only playing five or ten minutes and sometimes I’m out? I’m a football player and I want to be playing 90 minutes.

“It’s a pity that he doesn’t see his own quality and how much he can deliver. I talk to him and I tell him that if you’re not happy then go and change something, get more from us, but probably he’s happy.

”First of all, he needs to challenge himself and then us as well. When you don’t play for three months, you come to me and say I understand, but I want to have my own 90 minutes.”

The Verdict:

It’s a hard one for the Hull boss because you can see he is trying hard to get through to the player and encouraging him to push harder.

However, there is only so much a manager can do and ultimately it must come down to the player and their own desire to get minutes and as it stands, it doesn’t seem as though that’s there with Moncur.

Last season he made 21 appearances for Luton and contributed three goals showing he does have the quality to do a good job in the Championship.

However, Arveladze will no doubt be looking for his side to move up the table next season and given the difference in the two men’s attitudes, it seems unlikely that Moncur will have a part to play next season.