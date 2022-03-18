Shota Arveladze reveals Hull City injury update on 23-year-old

Hull City could have a welcome face back in the side this weekend, with the news from Shota Arveladze that Nathan Baxter might be back from injury.

As reported by the club’s official website, the shot-stopper is in training with the Tigers and might be able to come back into the first-team mix for their next Championship fixture against Luton. The Hatters are in fine form and are battling hard for a play-off spot, so it might be a boost to see the goalkeeper back playing for Hull.

The 23-year-old has managed just 12 league appearances for his club so far this season, conceding only nine in those fixtures. However, after picking up a knock back in January, he has had to sit on the sidelines ever since.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Hull City players born in?

1 of 20 1) Matt Ingram High Wycombe Darlington Chester Wrexham

It’s been a blow, with the Chelsea loanee looking to get more regular minutes where he can. However, the good news now is that he might be able to get back into the mix sooner rather than later and could feature in the remaining few games of the campaign for the Tigers.

Hull have fared reasonably okay without him and have managed to pull away from the relegation spots slightly. However, Baxter is still a decent talent and having him back in contention at least will be a welcome sight for the club and for their supporters.

Speaking about whether the player may feature against Luton this weekend, with Baxter now back in training, the club’s manager said to the club’s official website: “Nathan could be back this weekend.

“He has trained with the team. He’s had a full session so we’ll probably take him [to the game] if he feels fine.”

Baxter then might be able to prove his worth again soon – and if he puts in some good showings, he could land another move away in the summer to get more action.

The Verdict

It’s always a positive for any side to get a player with considerable talent back in action and whether Hull have done well without Nathan Baxter or not, it is always good to have options available to them in a variety of positions.

Baxter has proven to be a fairly solid goalkeeper so far in the Championship and him conceding just nine in his appearances so far has proven it. Whilst there might not be much for the Tigers to play for now – minus the side trying to steer clear of relegation – the goalkeeper will still welcome the chance to show his abilities.

The youngster is unlikely to get into the Chelsea first-team anytime soon either, especially considering their current options in that position. It means that if he wants to get gametime, he might need to rely on stints elsewhere.

If he can continue to impress at Hull now he is back from injury, then he could land another decent move away again in the summer window.