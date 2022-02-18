Shota Arveladze reveals Hull City contract talks

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has told the Yorkshire Post that the Tigers have already opened talks with all their soon to be out of contract players ahead of the summer.

The likes of George Honeyman, Callum Elder, Mallik Wilks, Richie Smallwood, Tom Eaves, Tom Huddlestone, Sean McLoughlin, Billy Chadwick, Josh Emmanuel and Matt Ingram are all set to see their respective deals expire at the MKM Stadium come the end of June.

All of the contracts can be automatically extended by a further 12 months, whilst the club are said to be capable of activating that option for both Emmanuel and Ingram.

Speaking recently, Arveladze revealed that the club were already looking to discuss the players’ futures with the aforementioned individuals as he made the following comments:

“We noticed the players who are out of contract and we’ve started negotiating.

“The club has already called the players, I spoke to some of them and then we’ll go step by step and make decisions together.”

Hull signed a total of four new players at the end of January following the arrival of the new manager and Acun Ilicali’s much publicised takeover.

It is expected that more changes will be made to the playing squad this summer once the Tigers secure their Sky Bet Championship safety.

The Verdict

It is fair to say that the new boss has come in and been fairly surprised by the quality of player that he has inherited from Grant McCann and as a result he is prepared to keep the core group together for the time being.

A lot of them have already featured regularly under him and seem to be settling in well to life under his leadership.

There is still work to be done with regards to staying in the Championship but the early signs are good.

McCann was always going to be a tough act to follow but Arveladze is doing a good job of it.