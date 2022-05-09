Shota Arveladze reveals clear stance on Hull City man’s future ahead of summer window

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has admitted that he wants to keep Mallik Wilks at the MKM Stadium this summer.

Wilks played a major role in helping the Tigers secure promotion to the Championship during the 2020/21 campaign as he scored 19 goals and provided eights assists in League One.

The winger would have been hoping to replicate this success for Hull upon their return to the second-tier.

However, Wilks only managed to show glimpses of his talent in the previous term.

In the 20 league appearances that he made for Hull, the 23-year-old managed to find the back of the net on three occasions whilst he also chipped in with one assist.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Wilks has been linked with a move to two other Championship sides.

A report from Football Insider last month revealed that Birmingham City were keeping tabs on Wilks while BBC journalist David Burns recently suggested that Middlesbrough could be interested in a move.

Peterborough United, who are set to play in League One next season following their relegation from the second-tier, are also weighing up a potential swoop for the winger.

Making reference to Wilks, Arveladze has revealed that he is hoping to keep the former Leeds United man at Hull.

Speaking to Hull Live about the winger, Arveladze said: “He has a contract.

“I already said to him and to the club that is one of the guys we should get better and more from him.

“That’s the way I’m thinking [that he’ll stay] and I’m hoping he also commits himself to here but it’s about a two sided will.”

The ultimate Hull City end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Hull City face on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign? Sheffield United Luton Town Queens Park Rangers Preston North End

The Verdict

Given that Arveladze clearly wants to include Wilks as part of Hull’s plans for the future, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up featuring for the club again next season.

Although Wilks’ current deal is set to expire this summer, the Tigers do have the option to trigger a one-year extension which will keep him at the MKM Stadium until 2023.

Having only made one appearance for Hull in the Championship since the turn of the year, Wilks will need to work hard over the summer in order to move up the pecking order.

After averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.34 in the second-tier last season, it will be interesting to see whether the winger will be able to improve his consistency at this level in the 2022/23 campaign.