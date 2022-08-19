Shota Arveladze reacts as Hull City strike loan deal for Arsenal player

Hull City have been hard at work this summer as they aim for a more successful season than last following their takeover earlier in the year.

Both Chairman Acun Ilicali and manager Shota Arveladze have been working throughout summer to try and complete the loan signing of 18-year-old Salah Oulad M’Hand, a deal which was completed yesterday.

The midfielder is highly rated at Arsenal and many Gunners fans were unhappy with the news that he had been able to go out on loan.

However, Arveladze sees this as good news for his side and backs to youngster to make the most of his time with the club as he told Hull Live: “This is a good message when Arsenal fans are not happy to let him go.

“It’s an opportunity for him, it’s an opportunity for us to create more and it’s a good chance for both sides. It’s also a good chance for Arsenal to give the player a chance to play many games and give us the possibilities and options to use the more creative players in the team, we’ll play him in the hope he’ll create more for us.”

Furthermore, the player himself was keen to get the deal over the line which the Hull boss sees only as a positive saying: “That’s an advantage. We have a dressing room that gives the boys a good welcome, that shows them [new signings] what it’s all about. I have to give them credit to the local boys, too, for making the new ones understand what this club is all about, it makes us united.

“I hope he will have a warm welcome and will find it easy to show what he can do. At the end of the day, it’s about his performance to show us.”

This weekend’s game against West Brom may come too soon for the new man but Hull fans will no doubt be looking forward to see him soon.

One true or false question about every current Hull City player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 27 1. True or False – Matt Ingram was born on Christmas Day? True False

The Verdict:

This is a great bit of business from Hull City and a real sign of intent about the side they are aiming to be going forward.

It’s a massive positive that Arsenal fans are upset about this transfer as it shows how highly he is rated in North London. However, you feel as though a move that allows him to play regular minutes will only help him in his career.

The 18-year-old is yet to play senior football but if he can establish himself in a Championship side at this age then you can only see him having a bright future ahead.