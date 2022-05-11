Shota Arveladze provides update on Keane Lewis-Potter’s situation at Hull City amid West Ham transfer links

21-year-old Keane Lewis-Potter has been a bright spark for Hull City this season.

The Tigers finished 19th in the league and will definitely be looking to do better next season. However, after their takeover, they will now feel this is a realistic possibility.

Lewis-Potter is a player that fans will be hoping will be at the club to help the side succeed more next season as he has managed to score 12 goals and assist four times, in 46 appearances this season.

A call up for England’s U21 side this season has led to interest in the player from Premier League clubs Brentford and West Ham United with the former making a bid for the player in January.

This had led to uncertainty around the future which is naturally worrying fans, although Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has sent a message of reassurance that the club are doing anything they can to keep him at the club as he told Hull Live: “That’s the most difficult question you could ask me [about Lewis-Potter’s future]. I can only answer this way: The Chariman wants him. The coach – crazy about him.

“There are some things in football where you just cannot say yes or no because it’s about him. It’s about his future, his development and the way he looks.

“We’ll try to offer him the best we can for his future. It’s about financial and it’s also about his progress. We know the level we’re at and we know the level of the Premier League, but we’ll try. He has two years on his contract and anyone who wants to make an offer will have to come to us and talk.

“Every club looks at it at the end of the season and wants to make themselves better, we’re no different from that and we are working hard to do as much as we can.”

The Verdict:

Of course everyone at Hull will be eager for Lewis-Potter to extend his stay with the Tigers given how well he has done this season.

It’s clear these feelings are echoed by both the management and staff upstairs at the club and therefore the fans can be assured that they will do everything they can to keep the player with them for next year.

However, as Arveladze points out, this decision also has to consider the 21-year-old’s personal future and development as a player and with some of the teams interested in him, he may feel as though a new challenge is best for his career.

The only thing that might help Hull’s case is their recent takeover which may encourage him to stay where he is settled for another year.

Thankfully Hull are under no pressure to sell him with the time left on his contract so hopefully the decision can be one that suits both parties.