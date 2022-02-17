Shota Arveladze provides Mallik Wilks update at Hull City

Mallik Wilks has not featured in the league for Hull City since mid December and, though the Tigers’ resurgence has continued in his absence, the 23-year-old would be welcomed back into the first team squad.

The lacklustre form of those below them means that the Tigers looks set to coast towards a comfortably safe position this season.

Compared to the struggles of fellow newly promoted side Peterborough United, Hull have produced a very measured and successful season of consolidation up to this point.

Their cushion over the bottom three is 12 points despite only sitting in 20th place and they will be hoping to widen that gap over the final few months of the season.

Wilks was crucial in Hull winning the League One title last season, chipping in with 22 goals and nine assists, but has not yet had the chance to impress under Shota Arveladze.

Arveladze gave an update on the fitness of Wilks and when he may be re-introduced to the first team shake-up in his pre-match press conference, quotes are provided by the club’s media team.

He said: “He’s (Mallik Wilks) training with the group.

“He trained today and doesn’t look bad, but he’s been out for weeks.

“We’ll decide tomorrow whether he’s going to be with us or not.”

Wilks could add a new dimension to the Tigers’ attacking play and will offer healthy competition for the likes of Marcus Forss, Keane Lewis-Potter and Ryan Longman in attacking areas.

The Verdict

Wilks has shown in recent years that he is far too good for League One at this stage of his career, it is more a case of proving himself as an effective outlet in the second tier.

Hull’s current system only makes room for two wide forwards, in Lewis-Potter and Longman, therefore it could be difficult for Wilks to force his way back in initially, although the 23-year-old is also comfortable operating in central areas and in that could feature more regularly due to his versatility in the coming weeks.

Wilks’ return should give the rest of the squad a boost having scored just once in their last four outings, his creativity and eye for goal could be utilised first in an impact substitute role before earning his first start under Arveladze.