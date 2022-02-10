Shota Arveladze provides Hull City injury update ahead of Fulham clash

New Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has provided an update on the situations of Nathan Baxter and Mallik Wilks ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fulham, during his pre-match press conference.

Winning their first game under the Georgian manager, the Tigers have since fallen to two defeats, with Preston North End first emerging victorious before Derby County secured all three points at Pride Park.

Despite sitting in 19th place, the Tigers are 12 points clear of the relegation zone and will be looking to finish the campaign strongly and set themselves up for next season.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s match against table-topping Fulham, Arveladze addressed the situations of Baxter and Wilks: “He’s not well yet (Nathan Baxter). That’s the only thing I can say, I don’t know how soon he will be well. For this moment, he’s not fit enough to play.”

“He (Mallik Wilks) trained today – a half-session with the team. It’s very hard for me to say how much longer he’ll be out.”

The verdict

Whilst the Tigers have a more than competent option in Matt Ingram currently in the starting XI, Baxter has proven to be an excellent shot-stopper this season.

He is also someone that has a lot of confidence in his ability with his feet and helps start attacks with his sharpness and precise distribution.

Wilks has not enjoyed as successful of a season as he did last time out, but he certainly has the ability to turn games and cause havoc.

It appears that both may be out for a little while longer, but the good news is that they are both seemingly nearing a return.