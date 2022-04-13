Shota Arveladze provides Hull City injury update ahead of Cardiff City test

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has confirmed that there are no new injury concerns for his side ahead of their game against Cardiff City on Good Friday.

The new manager has had an inconsistent start to life in charge of the Tigers, although he perhaps recorded his best result since his appointment with the win at Middlesbrough last time out.

The task for Hull will to build on that against the Bluebirds, and Arveladze gave a positive update on the injury situation going into the clash, as he also indicated Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will be given a chance from the off once again when speaking to the club’s media.

“Only Randell Williams is still training apart. The rest of the players are fine – they’re all available.

“I’m not someone who likes to change (the team) a lot. It was not the best time to bring him in away against Middlesbrough, but I think he did well. He stayed in the game – it was the first time he’s started. He looked good to me. It was a chance for me to put him in (the starting line-up) and he did well.”

The verdict

This is good news for Hull as the manager will want a full squad to choose from as he tries to assess who he wants to keep ahead of next season.

In reality, it’s all about next season, and you would expect major changes to be made in the summer as the new owner looks to back Arveladze.

Nevertheless, they will still be desperate to end the campaign on a high and the boss will want to build on the hugely impressive win at Boro last time out.

