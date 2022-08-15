Shota Arveladze offers Hull transfer update following Norwich City victory

Shota Arveladze is hopeful that Hull City will add to their squad in the coming days.

It has been a busy summer transfer window for the Tigers, with nine players already confirmed as new signings.

Ryan Woods is expected to be confirmed as the 10th addition to the squad, but the Georgian is hopeful that Halil Dervişoğlu will make it 11 soon.

The Turkish forward has been praised by the Hull boss in the wake of an imminent move for the player.

Dervişoğlu was left out of the squad for Brentford’s 4-0 hammering of Manchester United at the weekend, signalling that a move to the MKM Stadium could be close.

“We will be busy in the market, we are going to bring some players in to make it happen,” said Arveladze, via Hull Live.

“[Dervişoğlu] brings quality and gives us more options as there are games and games – it never stops.”

The Championship club are likely not finished there, with three additional signings also expected to be made.

Hull are still in the market to bring in defensive cover, as well as another right-back in order to add competition for Lewie Coyle in the squad.

An attacking midfielder is also being targeted as the club looks to rebuild the team under the new ownership of Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

On the pitch, Hull return to action midweek when they face Burnley on August 16th.

The Verdict

It has been a remarkable window for Hull but it is one that they needed in order to remain competitive in the division.

Last season saw the team maintain their status in the Championship following promotion, but now is the time to start climbing the table.

It has been a good start to the season, with last weekend’s win over Norwich put the team 2nd in the table with seven points from a possible nine.

While it is far too early to suggest the team is in the promotion fight, the early signs of the club’s summer business is extremely positive.