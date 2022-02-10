Shota Arveladze offers Fulham observation ahead of Hull City clash

Hull City will be looking to upset the odds and put an end to their two game losing run when they host Fulham on Saturday.

The Cottagers appear to have ran away with the league title in the last month or so, with Aleksandar Mitrovic just one goal away from equaling Ivan Toney’s record of 31 goals in a Championship season – with 17 games still to play.

The Tigers have lost out to Preston North End and Derby County in the last week, but that has not taken the gloss off of what has been an exceptional last few months, building a 12 point cushion above the relegation zone.

Acun Ilicali seems committed to keeping their best players at the MKM Stadium and conducted some exciting business towards the back end of the January transfer window.

That said, a mammoth task lies ahead of them in the form of Marco Silva’s Fulham, Mitrovic and Fabio Carvalho scored the goals as the West Londoners earned a comfortable 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

Shota Arveladze remained respectful of the league leaders when he spoke to the club’s media team this afternoon.

He said: “If you look at the goals they score, the points they have and the way they play, you have to say that they’re (Fulham) the best team in the league at the moment.

“They play very attractive football.”

There could be some frustrations from the stands on Saturday with the supporters rallying behind Grant McCann before his dismissal last month.

Perspective is important though and this Fulham side have invested far more in their squad in recent years and that could be apparent on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

From a PR standpoint, it is probably wise for Arveladze to be talking Fulham up with the chance that the Tigers lose a third straight game at the weekend.

Hull’s 2-0 win over Swansea City in Arveladze’s first match at the helm was a hugely encouraging performance and one that would have seen supporters expect a bit more from the couple of games that have followed.

It is a nice picture for Arveladze to paint in the sense that the match could be viewed as a bit of a free hit, with even taking a point potentially feeling like a win around the club.

With Keane Lewis-Potter and Tom Eaves in the form they are at the moment, there is no reason why the Tigers cannot ruffle some feathers and at least get themselves on the scoresheet in what is set to be a cauldron atmosphere at the MKM Stadium.