Shota Arveladze name-drops Huddersfield Town as Hull City plan for the future

Huddersfield Town have been one of the surprise packages in the EFL this season with many tipping the Terriers to struggle similarly to the way they did in 2020/21.

Carlos Corberan’s reputation has grown tenfold and he has earned a lot of respect from managers at all levels.

Hull City welcome the Terriers to the MKM Stadium on Friday evening and Shota Arveladze wants to use Huddersfield’s impressive season as inspiration to kick on with the Tigers next term.

The Georgian had his say on the Terriers’ surprise play-off push when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “We are positive about the future of the club and these kind of clubs (Huddersfield) are examples who can give us more energy for the supporters, players, owners and people who invest money in this.