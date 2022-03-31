Championship News
Shota Arveladze name-drops Huddersfield Town as Hull City plan for the future
Huddersfield Town have been one of the surprise packages in the EFL this season with many tipping the Terriers to struggle similarly to the way they did in 2020/21.
Carlos Corberan’s reputation has grown tenfold and he has earned a lot of respect from managers at all levels.
Hull City welcome the Terriers to the MKM Stadium on Friday evening and Shota Arveladze wants to use Huddersfield’s impressive season as inspiration to kick on with the Tigers next term.
The Georgian had his say on the Terriers’ surprise play-off push when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.
He said: “We are positive about the future of the club and these kind of clubs (Huddersfield) are examples who can give us more energy for the supporters, players, owners and people who invest money in this.
“We have to give them credit in terms of how well they have done to get there.
“Huddersfield have done well throughout the whole season and they are a very good and well-organised team who can play different systems – three, four or five at the back – and they have a good offensive team with a lot of creators.”
It all boils down to recruitment, and the Terriers made little fuss going about their business in the summer, signing a completely new defensive contingent consisting of Lee Nicholls, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill, who have all been resounding successes.
The Verdict
Hull City have a lot of young improving players in their squad and conducted some smart transfer business in the January window.
They are a way off at the moment, but if they can continue on their current path, albeit having experienced a drop-off in form since Arveladze replaced Grant McCann at the helm, performing as well as Huddersfield have this season could be on the horizon after two more seasons establishing themselves in the Championship.
Should Jacob Greaves, Ryan Longman and Keane Lewis-Potter remain at the MKM Stadium in the coming years then there is no reason why Hull cannot have a good go at promotion to the Premier League under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.