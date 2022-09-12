Shota Arveladze makes Hull City transfer admission

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has refused to rule out the prospect of bringing a free agent in, although he was keen to outline the risks in doing so.

The Tigers had a very busy summer under owner Acun Ilıcalı’s first full window, as he put in the cash to reshape the squad.

However, with plenty of the squad having suffered injuries, Arveladze’s group isn’t the biggest as they prepare for a busy period over the coming weeks and months.

Therefore, some have wondered whether the boss will sanction the arrival of any free agents to boost the numbers.

And, speaking to Hull Live, Arveladze discussed the possibility of bringing in any new additions.

“Yes, it’s good. But again, you have them for two games and then they get injured, too. Some of them will have been free throughout the summer – we ended the season on May 7 – you’ve got May, June, July, and August, that’s four months (without football).

“I don’t know who you can find that easily that you can bring to the club. You can say to me ‘what’s your expectation, Shota’, to bring a player that hasn’t played or trained with the group in four months – yes it can happen (and work well), but you can have one, maybe two, you can’t have more because you’ll put yourself and the player in a difficult situation.”

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Arveladze as he’s right not to rule anything out because there are some good options available out there.

Yet, as he points out, you need to allow the individual to build fitness and be patient, so you’re unlikely to get someone in to make an instant impact.

So, this is one to potentially monitor over the coming days and weeks, and it will be interesting to see if a new signing does arrive.

