Shota Arveladze makes Hull City admission amidst poor home form

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has said he is not concerning himself by Hull City’s poor run at home.

Saturday’s defeat at the MKM Stadium to West Bromwich Albion means the Tigers have now lost four consecutive matches at home, but Arveladze refused to be drawn into a conversation surrounding their home form.

“I’m not counting home or away wins or defeats, I’m just counting the points,” he said via The Yorkshire Post.

“Nobody could say we did not stop playing against a good, experienced team, I think.”

Despite their 2-0 defeat – which gave Steve Bruce’s side their first win in seven games – Arveladze was keen to remain positive about his team’s performance.

“There were many, many good things, positive things, to take from this game,” he explained via The Yorkshire Post.

“But we made a few small mistakes which made the game very painful for us.

“We had two or three half-chances but it was disappointing that we conceded two sloppy goals.

Do you think you’re a massive Hull City fan? Try score 100% on this Tigers quiz

1 of 28 What year was Nathan Baxter born? 1997 1998 1999 2000

“We kept going, though. Second half, we stayed in the game. If you look at the game, though – no shots on goal.

“It was a disappointing result, but there were a lot of positive things to take from it.”

Hull City remain 20th in the Sky Bet Championship following the defeat.

However, despite their low standing in the table, they are unlikely to be drawn into a relegation battle barring a dramatic decline in form, given that they are 13 points clear of Derby County and the drop zone.

The Verdict

Four defeats at home should always be a concern for any manager, but you can kind of see where Shota Arveladze is coming from.

Despite their poor home form, Hull have picked up a few decent results away from home in recent weeks, with wins over Peterborough United and a point away at QPR.

Why should it matter if those points are won at home or away?

That being said, given that they look set to remain in the division this season barring a complete collapse for the remainder of the campaign, it would be nice to give their fans something to cheer about at home.

Luton Town and Huddersfield are the Tigers’ next home opponents, though, so their tricky run could well continue.