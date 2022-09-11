Shota Arveladze makes exciting Hull City transfer admission

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has refused to rule out adding more players to his squad after summer spending spree.

It was a huge summer turnover for Hull City as new owner Acun Ilicali put his marker on his new side, providing Shota Arveladze with the tools to build a promotion challenging side.

16 players came through the door during the summer transfer window, the highest in the Championship. Despite this, Arveladze has refused to rule out bringing in more players to add to the squad.

With a high injury list, it’s prompted Arveladze to potentially make additional moves for more players in the free agent market as the fixture schedule builds up ahead of the World Cup November.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, Arveladze said: “I don’t know who you can find that easily that you can bring to the club.

“Yes it can happen (and work well), but you can have one, maybe two, you can’t have more because you’ll put yourself and the player in a difficult situation.”

Arveladze does throw the caveat that adding too many free agents into a squad that is new could be difficult, as well as the need to get them into a position where they can physically cope.

He added: “You can say to me ‘what’s your expectation, Shota’, to bring a player that hasn’t played or trained with the group in four months.

“They couldn’t cope physically because they haven’t trained at the level they need to be.”

Hull currently sit 12th in the Championship table, with 11 points from their eight league games so far this season.

The Verdict

It’s a surprise to see Arveladze tempted to dip into the free agent market given the already huge squad available to him.

It would make sense to utilise the players he has, as well as youngsters from an academy that has produced the likes of Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter in recent years.

That would seem to be the better route for Hull if they are to increase the youngsters coming through into the first team, something that has worked incredible well in recent years.