Shota Arveladze makes bold Keane Lewis-Potter comparison at Hull City

Keane Lewis-Potter has demonstrated his very high ceiling in patches this season and has played a key role in Hull City’s stable first campaign back in the Championship.

Grant McCann deserves a lot of credit for integrating Lewis-Potter into the first team picture at Hull and nurturing him into a key player.

Shota Arveladze is seeing the fruits of that labour and will be hoping to keep hold of the 21-year-old this summer.

The Georgian had three flattering comparisons to make when he spoke about Lewis-Potter’s development to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “He is like Overmars. But Marc was more left-footed and he was quick and good at the last part.