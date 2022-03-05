Championship News
Shota Arveladze makes bold Keane Lewis-Potter comparison at Hull City
Keane Lewis-Potter has demonstrated his very high ceiling in patches this season and has played a key role in Hull City’s stable first campaign back in the Championship.
Grant McCann deserves a lot of credit for integrating Lewis-Potter into the first team picture at Hull and nurturing him into a key player.
Shota Arveladze is seeing the fruits of that labour and will be hoping to keep hold of the 21-year-old this summer.
The Georgian had three flattering comparisons to make when he spoke about Lewis-Potter’s development to The Yorkshire Post.
He said: “He is like Overmars. But Marc was more left-footed and he was quick and good at the last part.
“There were also Michael and Brian Laudrup on the wings, who were great players. They made it so easy as they were so good with their first touch.
“At this moment, the boy has a special talent and gift with the way he touches and switches the ball. And he has speed.
“This boy can only get better and better. With the experience, power and the older he gets, he will get more reach in games.
“My task is also to give him the right messages when he can expend his energy and use his skills rather than just dribble wide or dribble back and take the best position to defend. He is an offensive player.”
Even in the tougher periods of the campaign where the Tigers spent long stretches searching for a win, Lewis-Potter was a diamond in the rough and with players lifting their performance levels around him, he has shown himself as a very effective second tier wide player.
The Verdict
Overmars and the Laudrup brothers is high praise indeed and such that would certainly be welcomed by the youngster.
A very intriguing summer transfer window lies ahead at MKM Stadium with Acun Ilicali looking to implement some of his identity onto the playing squad, while maintaining some of their current crop of exciting talents.
The club’s form has been a bit up and down since Arveladze arrived at the helm and if they are unable to keep hold of their better players in the summer, many will be fearing for Hull’s prospects going into 2022/23.
Ilicali talks a good game and will have to stand firm in the summer to ensure Lewis-Potter, in particular, stays on board in pursuit of another season of progression at the MKM Stadium.