Shota Arveladze makes admission about Hull City man’s situation as Bristol City clash looms

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has admitted that he is hoping that defender Jacob Greaves will sign a new contract with the club in the not-too distant future.

The Tigers are currently having talks with the 21-year-old over fresh terms.

Having waved goodbye to fellow academy graduate Keane Lewis-Potter earlier this summer, Hull are looking to avoid the possibility of Greaves moving on to pastures new.

The defender has been the subject of transfer speculation during the current window.

Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler recently revealed that the club had rejected an approach from Middlesbrough for Greaves.

Meanwhile, a report from The Athletic has suggested that Watford were also looking into the possibility of making a move.

However, the Hornets are believed to be unwilling to match Hull’s valuation of the defender which is understood to be in the region of £5m to £7m.

Greaves is likely to feature for the Tigers this weekend when they face Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Arveladze has addressed the defender’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside (as cited by BBC Sport) about Greaves, Arveladze said: “I hope it’s going to happen soon and he will stay, and he will sign.

“Because for him it’s very important to concentrate on his football. If he concentrates well, then everything becomes much easier, much quicker, and that’s the way it is.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Greaves managed to produce some assured performances for Hull in the Championship last season, it is hardly a surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

During the 46 league fixtures that he participated in, the centre-back made 1.8 tackles and 3.7 clearances per game and averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87.

With Greaves’ current deal set to expire in 2023, Hull ought to consider tabling a lucrative contract in an attempt to convince him to commit his future to the club.

If the defender does agree to fresh terms, he could potentially play a key role for the Tigers as they aim to reach new heights in the Championship during the new term.