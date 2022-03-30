Shota Arveladze issues injury update on Hull City duo ahead of Huddersfield showdown

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze has revealed that whilst Lewie Coyle could potentially be available for selection for the club’s clash with Huddersfield Town, Randell Williams is set to watch on from the sidelines again as he continues to recover from injury.

Coyle has not featured for the Tigers since their clash with Sheffield United in February.

The right-back picked up a hamstring injury during this aforementioned fixture and has missed the club’s last seven league games.

As for Williams, the winger is currently unavailable due to an issue with his knee and has yet to return to full training with his team-mates.

Hull will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Luton Town on Friday when they host Huddersfield at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers will need to be firing on all cylinders in this clash as their opponents are currently aiming to secure a top-six finish in the Championship.

Ahead of this game, Arveladze has offered an update on Williams and Coyle.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by The Yorkshire Post), the Hull boss said: “Except Randell Williams, everybody is fit.

“It is only Randell who is not fit yet, he has been out for a long time.

“He is not fit to train (fully) with the group, but does some things with the group like warming up and some passing sessions.

“But then we have to keep him out to make him stronger.

“Lewie trained with the group already and is fully fit.

“But game fit?

“He has had seven weeks, but of course, it is not easy after two, three or four sessions to come back.

“But he is good and doing well and he has trained with us and we hope he will be a part of it (on Friday).”

The Verdict

Having made progress in terms of his fitness, it will be interesting to see whether Coyle is handed the opportunity to showcase his ability in Friday’s clash with Huddersfield.

In the 18 league games that he has featured in this season, the full-back has managed to register an average WhoScored match rating of 6.63 in the Championship.

Whereas Ryan Longman has recently been deployed on the right-hand side of the pitch by Hull, he could make way for Coyle if Arveladze wants to deploy a defensive setup against the Terriers.

For Williams’ sake, he will be hoping to make his return to action before the end of the season after missing a considerable chunk of action.