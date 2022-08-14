Shota Arveladze issues Hull City verdict following Norwich victory

Shota Arveladze believes Hull City’s terrific 2-1 win over Norwich City caps a great start to the Championship season for the Tigers.

Hull currently sit top of the second tier following their victory over the Canaries, meaning they’ve now taken seven points from a possible nine.

Although only three games have passed, the start will have delighted Arveladze, who has overseen a huge change of personnel over the summer in his playing squad, but also has been experimenting with different formations, as seen when switching to a 4-2-3-1 this weekend as opposed to a 3-5-2.

This has led to praise from boss Arveladze as he told the Hull Daily Mail following yesterday’s victory: “I’m not saying this is the best game we’ve played but, strategically, we did very well. I think it’s a great start to the season.”

One of the new signings at the MKM Stadium in Columbian forward Oscar Estupinan scored a brace to put Hull 2-0 ahead, only for another South American in Marcelino Nunez to halve the deficit for Norwich with a stunning free-kick.

However, aside from the first 25 minutes, Hull were largely comfortable in the game and even more so after going 1-0 ahead.

This was acknowledge by Arveladze who was pleased to see his team stand strong against tough opposition, saying: “In some points they dominated, but not with really clear chances; they only had one clear chance in the second half.

“You have to accept they have a stronger squad. It’s a Premier League team. They dominated, definitely, but that’s why we played two different systems and it worked.”

The Verdict

It was another positive display form Hull who are showing a flexible side to their game in which they sat back against opposition they knew would dominate.

If they continue to switch their system to match their opposition, it will continue to garner results for as long as they perform at a high level.

Credit has to go to Arveladze for drilling that into the players who, had a disruptive pre-season with the amount of incomings and outgoings over the summer.