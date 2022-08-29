Shota Arveladze issues Hull City transfer claim ahead of September 1 deadline

Shota Arveladze has claimed that he would like to make two more additions to this Hull City side before the window closes.

Thursday’s 11pm deadline is fast approaching, but that isn’t seeing transfer activity slow down at the MKM Stadium.

The Georgian believes that a midfielder and a forward could also be brought into the team between now and the window slamming shut on September 1.

This is excluding the pending inclusion of Dimitrios Pelkas, who is set to be in the stands on Tuesday night when the Tigers visit Loftus Road to face QPR.

His loan move from Fenerbahce is expected to be completed in time for him to make it into the squad to face Sheffield United next weekend.

However, Hull are still targeting further additions before deadline day concludes having missed out on the chance to sign Halil Dervisoglu from Brentford.

“Pelkas is on, as I said on Saturday,” said Arveladze, via Hull Live.

“I’m also looking for maybe one midfielder and one striker if we can manage that [in addition to the Greek international].

“He won’t be involved tomorrow. He will come and watch but that doesn’t count.”

It has been a busy summer for Hull, who have already confirmed the capture of 12 new players to the squad.

It has also been a great start to the new campaign for Arveladze’s side, who currently sit 3rd in the Championship table with 11 points from a possible 18.

The Verdict

The club is running out of time to make these additions so movement will have to be done swiftly to get these final deals over the line.

That the team has started the new season so strongly will be a huge relief to the club given it can be hard to predict just how well all these new signings will gel.

It has been a big summer at the club with new ownership having only been installed earlier this year.

It is certainly a time for optimism around the club following the direction the team has taken over the last 12 to 24 months.