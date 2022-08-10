Shota Arveladze issues honest message to Hull City supporters following Bradford City defeat

Shota Arveladze has issued a message to Hull City supporters following the side’s disappointing League Cup defeat last night.

The Tigers fell to a 2-1 loss to League Two side Bradford City, despite taking a lead in the 24th minute through a Harry Lewis own goal.

The defeat eliminated the Championship club from the cup competition in the opening round.

The Georgian admitted that it was a disappointing night for his side, but took the time to thank the away supporters for making the trip to Bradford for the game.

He has claimed that the fans deserved more from what was a difficult night for Hull.

“Frustrating night,” wrote Arveladze, via his Twitter account.

“It’s a massive disappointment.

“Thank you to the fans that travelled in Bradford, you deserved better!”

Despite the poor result to fourth tier opposition, Hull have had a decent start to the new season.

Arveladze’s side have earned four points from their opening two games, beating Bristol City at the MKM Stadium and earning a scoreless draw away to Preston North End.

Up next for the Tigers is the visit of recently relegated Norwich City, who progressed to the next round of the League Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The two sides meet on August 13 with a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

This was an incredibly poor performance from Hull, who never really looked like threatening for a second goal.

But a wake up call like this for Arveladze could be what the team needs with a few weeks still remaining in the transfer window.

And elimination from the League Cup isn’t a disaster as it was likely never going to be a priority for the club anyway.

If the team can get a result against the Canaries on Saturday then this match will be quickly forgotten.