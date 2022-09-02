Shota Arveladze issues challenge to Hull City player ahead of Sheffield United clash

Shota Arveladze believes there is still more to come from Hull City’s new star signing Oscar Estupinan.

The Georgian is happy with how the Tigers striker has adapted to his new surroundings, but wants to see him continue to develop his game after a bright start.

The Colombian has bagged seven goals already in the Championship having only played seven league games so far.

He leads the way in the division’s scoring charts, helping the Tigers to 11th place in the standings.

However, the Hull boss thinks there are still areas of his game that need to improve and that we are only seeing the beginning of what the forward is capable of with the side.

“He tries his best, but I don’t feel like Oscar is at his best yet,” said Arveladze, via Hull Live.

“I still feel he has the potential to do more. Of course, he feels where the ball can bounce he knows this, it’s a gift.”

“Where the most balls come, it’s always important to run to the near post because it’s dangerous for the goalkeeper, always dangerous for the defender because he doesn’t know it’s for him or the goalkeeper, does he stretch a leg, not to stretch a leg, maybe it could be an owl goal and it can happen.

“It can be difficult for the strikers to repeat if they don’t do this themselves.

“They may do it twice but then another eight times in 10 they don’t do it.

“When they do, someone will score two, and then someone will score seven.”

Hull have had a mixed start to the Championship, winning three, drawing two and losing two of their opening seven fixtures.

With the transfer window now closed, focus will turn now to improving performances on the pitch after a busy summer window at the MKM Stadium.

Up next for Arveladze’s side is a Yorkshire derby at home to Sheffield United this Sunday.

The Verdict

Estupinan’s start to life at Hull has been hugely encouraging, with the 25-year old adapting quickly to his new surroundings.

Arveladze pushing him to continue his improvement shows the standards that the coach now wants to see from his squad.

The derby match on Sunday will be a big test of this team, especially given the excellent start that Paul Heckingbottom’s side have made.

The transfer window now being closed also means that Hull have to work with what they’ve got, which will be interesting to see how Arveladze adapts over the season given how many fresh faces have arrived over the summer.