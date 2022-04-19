Shota Arveladze discusses potential Hull City transfer amid recent speculation

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has played down reports that the club will bring in Adama Traore from Hatayspor.

The midfielder, who is out of contract with the Turkish top-flight outfit in the summer, and it has been suggested that he will join the Tigers on a three-year contract as part of what will be a busy summer rebuild.

However, speaking to Hull Live after the defeat to Millwall on Easter Monday, Arveladze insists that no agreement has been reached with the 26-year-old.

“I don’t know anything about that. It’s the first time I’ve heard that (a deal being completed). You can really trust me on that. Everybody talks about different names, they say Mesut Ozil, they say (Karim) Benzema and this kind of thing.”

The defeat in the capital came after back-to-back victories for Hull, who have had one eye on next season for some time now, with the team having little to play for in terms of the Championship right now.

This summer will be Acun Ilıcalı’s first full window since his takeover, with the Tigers expected to be active in the market.

The verdict

These comments were interesting considering plenty of reports made it sound like a deal was done to bring Traore to the club.

Of course, Arveladze may want to just wait until it’s confirmed, and if it does go through he won’t be the first manager to play down a transfer before it eventually does happen.

Either way, it’s going to be a busy, and exciting, summer for all connected to Hull City and the XI that starts the next campaign could look a lot different to the one that lost at The Den yesterday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.