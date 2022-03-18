Shota Arveladze determined to turn around Hull City’s home form in clash against Luton Town

Shota Arveladze has praised opponents Luton Town ahead of their meeting this weekend.

The Hull City boss has spoken fondly of the Hatters as Arveladze’s side look to turn around their home form.

The Georgian has highlighted the organisation and physicality of the side they face on Saturday afternoon.

But Arveladze has claimed that the team are determined to give the home fans something to cheer about amid their awful run of form at the MKM Stadium.

Hull have not scored in their last four home games, losing 2-0 twice and 1-0 twice.

Their last home win came against Swansea City on January 29, which was Arveladze’s first home game in charge of the club.

“They [Luton Town] are a very organised, physical team. They’re on a good run so it’s a very tough game. They’re going to be a very tough opponent,” said Arveladze, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“We did well against Swansea City (in my first home game). We’ll go into the next game and will do our best to show our best performance to win the game. We owe them (the supporters). We want to show them the performances which we’ve produced away.”

Hull go into this weekend’s clash looking to make it back to back wins for the first time since Arveladze’s appointment.

Their last victory came on Wednesday night as the Tigers beat play-off hopefuls Coventry City 2-0.

Luton are also pushing for a play-off place with the side currently fifth in the Championship table.

Hull can move up to 18th in the table with a home win this weekend if results elsewhere go their way.

The Verdict

Having good home form is vital to a team’s success over a league campaign.

To go four games without even a goal is always a huge disappointment for the fans, who will be desperate to see some goalmouth action this weekend.

Safety has been secured for next season with a 13-point gap to the bottom three now surely insurmountable.

This may relax the team to play with more freedom which could be just what they need to delight the fans at the MKM Stadium.