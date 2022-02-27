Shota Arveladze delivers injury update on key Hull City figure after club’s latest triumph

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has admitted that he is hoping that George Honeyman will be fit enough to feature for the club in next weekend’s showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder was substituted at half-time in yesterday’s meeting with Peterborough United after picking up a minor injury.

The Tigers managed to seal all three points in this particular showdown as they produced an impressive display at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Hull opened the scoring in the 25th minute of this fixture as Tyler Smith slotted past goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Following Honeyman’s withdrawal, Keane Lewis-Potter doubled the Tigers’ advantage.

The 21-year-old then added a third for Hull in the 70th minute as he produced a surging run before firing home.

As a result of this victory, Arveladze’s side moved up to 18th in the league standings.

Set to face West Brom at the MKM Stadium on March 5th, Hull will be determined to build upon their win over Peterborough by producing a positive result in this upcoming fixture.

Making reference to Honeyman, Arveladze has suggested that the midfielder could be available for selection next weekend.

Speaking to Hull Live about Honeyman, Arveladze said: “It was a small injury, but I hope it won’t be anything serious for him.”

Asked whether Honeyman could feature against West Brom, the Hull boss added: “That’s what I hope, that’s what I wish.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Honeyman is unquestionably one of Hull’s key players, they will be wanting to call upon his services in their upcoming games.

The 27-year-old has managed to provide a respectable total of eight direct goal contributions in all competitions this season and will be keen to add to this total between now and the end of the campaign.

In order to minimise the risk of Honeyman suffering a serious injury setback, Hull must not take a risk on him.

Therefore, unless the midfielder makes considerable strides in terms of his fitness this week, the Tigers ought to give him more time to recover instead of including him in the match-day squad for their meeting with West Brom.