Shota Arveladze confirms significant Hull City injury blow

Shota Arveladze has confirmed that Hull City attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old was forced off in the second half of the draw at Burnley after running for a ball and clutching his hamstring.

Given the nature of the injury, most fans would’ve expected Sayyadmanesh to miss the weekend game against West Brom, and Arveladze confirmed that will be the case, as he gave a concerning update on the forward to the club’s media.

“Allahyar is out for sure for Saturday’s game. He has a tear which will keep him out for weeks. We can’t say exactly (how long) yet but we know he’s definitely out. It’s not good news but I have to accept it.”

Even though the Iranian international has yet to score or assist this season, he has impressed with his performances, as Sayyadmanesh has been a threat with his pace and direct style.

So, his absence will be felt for a Hull squad that is suffering a few issues right now, with Jean Michael Seri another influential player who won’t feature at The Hawthorns.

The verdict

This is a worry for Hull as whilst Arveladze says ‘weeks’, the reality is that if Sayyadmanesh has torn his hamstring then it will be months rather than weeks.

Either way, he’s going to miss a decent chunk of games right now and that’s obviously a real blow for the player, so you do feel sympathy for him.

Similarly, Arveladze will be gutted that he’s lost another important player to injury and it will be interesting to see if this forces the club into the market again.

