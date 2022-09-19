Sources: Shota Arveladze close to being sacked by Hull City

Shota Arveladze is on the brink of being sacked by Hull City, Football League World understands.

The Tigers find themselves in 20th position in the Sky Bet Championship table and have lost their last four consecutive league games, subsequently mounting the pressure on Arveladze.

FLW understands that the former Rangers striker is now likely to lose his job with an announcement expected within the next 48 hours.

Hull were comfortably dispatched in south Wales on Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Swansea City and this is seemingly looking like the final straw the Georgian, with owner Acun Ilicali eyeing a push for promotion this term.

Arveladze joined Hull City back in January, signing a two and a half year deal, but has failed to formulate any form of consistency with the Tigers occasionally showing flashes of quality, as was showcased earlier on in this campaign.

The Tigers now head into the international break with their next league fixture coming at the MKM Stadium against Luton Town on Friday 30th September.

More to follow.