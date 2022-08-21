Shota Arveladze addresses Mallik Wilks’ immediate Hull City future amidst Sheffield Wednesday links

Shota Arveladze has confirmed that Hull City winger Mallik Wilks has asked to leave the club whilst in conversation with Hull Live.

Wilks has been long been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, with the increasing number of attacking reinforcements that the Tigers have added this summer forcing the winger to drop further down the pecking order.

Appearing once from the bench in the Championship so far this season, Wilks was missing from the matchday squad yesterday afternoon, as his Hull side were thrashed 5-2.

Wednesday had seemingly come close to signing the attacker earlier in the window, however, their valuations seemed to be quite far away from one another.

It remains to be seen if either club has changed their stance as the closure of the summer window nears.

The verdict

Wilks is a player of Championship quality, however, Hull’s recent business would suggest that there will not be enough minutes of him to stick around for the rest of the campaign.

The 23-year-old would be an excellent addition at Hillsborough, and whilst Sheffield Wednesday already possess lots of attacking quality, his ability to get at defenders and commit them will add a different dynamic to their forward play.

Still a young player too, there is plenty of scope for Wilks to continue his development and really thrive at Championship level in years to come.

The surprising element in this particular transfer pursuit is that there are no Championship clubs currently chasing Wilks, especially when considering his age and versatility.