Shota Arevaldze drops Mallik Wilks hint amid Hull City transfer speculation

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has admitted he had held talks with striker Mallik Wilks and his agent, amid speculation around his future at the club.

Wilks was key in Hull’s promotion from League One last season, but has struggled in the Championship during the current campaign, scoring just three times in 20 league games.

The striker has not been helped by injury this season, and the likes of Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Peterborough have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

As things stand, Wilks is out of contract with Hull at the end of this season, although the Tigers do have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Can you get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower Hull City quiz?

1 of 25 Is the number of years since Hull were founded higher or lower than 110 years Higher Lower

Now it seems that Arveladze has not yet ruled out the possibility of Wilks making an impact for his side again in the future.

Speaking about the situation surrounding Wilks, Arveladze was quoted by The Hull Daily Mail as saying: “I think he has huge potential, he’s a player who can do things by himself, he can decide things and change a game. I talk to him a lot, maybe three or four times. I’ve spoken to his agent.

“I think so, I’ve had quite a long talk with him and have told him things that he cannot refuse, I mean, this is the reality of life, these are the opportunities you have.

“They are in front of you, not behind, every day you can see the light in front of you and that’s what he needs to do.

“He’s young, he has good energy and good skills, and probably with a new page, he will think more of it. He must think more about his future, of course, and we need to combine our side with his together.

“He has a contract here with us and we’re happy that he has. I’m saying that in one-and-a-half weeks, the season will end and then there will be a chance to open new possibilities to work together.”

Hull have secured their place in the Championship for next season, with their penultimate game of the current campaign to come away at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather interesting admission on Wilks from Arveladze.

Given the striker’s struggle to make an impact this season, and his contract situation, it would not have felt like a huge surprise to see him leave Hull in the summer.

However, it appears that Arveladze has not ruled out the prospect of the striker staying at the club into next season, despite that interest from elsewhere.

With the option on his contract, Hull are still in control of things to some extent, and they may well want to take that up, before then seeing what offers they receive for Wilks, which may ultimately decide his future.