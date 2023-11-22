Highlights Derby County, QPR, and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton in the January transfer window.

Hamilton has started the season well in League One, scoring once and recording six assists in 18 league games.

While Hamilton would be a short-term solution, he could be a cheap purchase for Derby County and help them achieve their goals in the current campaign. Blackpool may be in a tricky situation if a tempting offer arrives for the winger.

Derby County are one of a number of EFL sides interested in signing Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton in the January transfer window.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that, in addition to the Rams being interested, Championship duo Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town are also keen.

Hamilton has been at Bloomfield Road since 2020, when he joined on a free transfer from Mansfield Town.

The 28-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract at Blackpool in January, and therefore, according to this report, the Seasiders could be open to offers for the winger.

All three sides could be looking to bolster their attack in January as they eye their different targets, and Hamilton seems like someone they have identified, as he’s netted once and recorded six assists in 18 league games this season.

CJ Hamilton's stats per division (As it stands November 21st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League Two 142 15 16 Championship 63 3 9 League One 40 6 9 National League 34 5 6

Would CJ Hamilton be a good signing for Derby County?

Here, some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on this transfer story, stating whether it would be a good move for Derby and whether Blackpool should look to sell in January.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Derby County are likely going to want to add to their attack in the January transfer window, whether Paul Warne is still in charge of the club or not.

This was an area of the team that they wanted to strengthen in the summer, and while they did make additions, it could be argued that they still look a bit weak going forward.

Therefore, if the Rams are going to have any serious ambitions of promotion, then getting more goals and creativity in the side is a must.

Hamilton’s contract situation means several teams will be looking at him as someone they can purchase for a relatively low price.

The winger has never really been prolific throughout his career, with his best form seemingly coming in periods during different campaigns. But this season, the 28-year-old has started the season very well, and given how well he’s doing in League One, it is understandable why Derby would be interested.

Given his age and, as mentioned, his numbers throughout his career, Hamilton would be a short-term solution for the club, but not someone that fans would go overboard about.

He would be a cheap purchase and could help them achieve their goals in this current campaign. Meanwhile, for Blackpool, they will not want to lose a key player, especially to a play-off rival, but they also won’t want him to go for nothing at the end of the season, so it puts them in a tricky situation and one that they may have no choice in if a tempting offer arrives.

Ned Holmes

Attacking reinforcements are likely to be high on Derby County's list of January priorities and it's clear to see why CJ Hamilton would be a target.

The 25-year-old is having an impressive season for League One promotion rivals Blackpool and would certainly be a useful weapon for Paul Warne to have.

Not only that, he's shown he can contribute in the Championship previously and so isn't too much of a stop-gap option.

But are Blackpool really going to sell him to a promotion rival midway through the season? I'm not so sure.

Hamilton may be closing in on the end of his contract at Bloomfield Road but you'd question whether cashing in would be worth it given they're not likely to get much for him.

With Championship clubs also interested, a move elsewhere feels more likely.