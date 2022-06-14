“Short-term solution” – Carlton Palmer shares assessment of Sheffield Wednesday-linked goalkeeper

Tasked with mounting an automatic promotion push next season, Darren Moore will be looking to use these summer months to assemble a squad at Sheffield Wednesday that can deliver a Championship return.

With contract situations yet to be decided, it remains to be seen exactly what Moore will need to do at Hillsborough, however, he will still possess a strong enough core to build around.

One player that the Owls have been recently linked with is veteran goalkeeper David Stockdale, with the 36-year-old considering fresh terms at Wycombe Wanderers.

Issuing his verdict on whether a move for Stockdale would be a good idea from his former club, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “He’s 36 now, you would think that he’d want to be a first-choice goalkeeper.

“He’s not going to have too many years left in the game now, so you wouldn’t want to be coming to Sheffield Wednesday and sitting on the bench.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Barry Bannan in 2015 True False

“I think he had a good season last season, he’s experienced, he’s reliable he’s confident, and it could be a short-term solution.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how the Owls view the 36-year-old if he is to arrive at Hillsborough over the next few days, and whether they see him as their number one for next season.

The veteran shot-stopper enjoyed a strong campaign with the Chairboys last time out, keeping 18 clean sheets in 46 league games.

A player that will bring more than just his on-field capabilities, Stockdale is someone who will provide experience and a composed head in the changing room.

It is certainly an understandable move for the Owls to make, however, it does remain to be seen if Stockdale would be the only goalkeeper they recruit this summer if they do agree a deal.