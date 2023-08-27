Swansea City's bank balance has been bolstered heavily in the past week with the departure of talisman Joel Piroe to Leeds United, and he is not the only player that is wanted at the club for eight figures.

Swans centre-back Nathan Wood, who was acquired last year as a work in progress, played 40 times in the Championship last season and has already found the back of the net in the new season in a 3-2 defeat against West Brom - it's not his goalscoring abilities that has seen him wanted by a Championship rival though.

Southampton were believed to have had an offer rejected earlier in the week for Wood, with former Swansea head coach Russell Martin keen to reunite with a player he signed last summer from Middlesbrough for just £400,000.

Their second offer, according to the Daily Mail, is believed to be an initial £8 million with a further £2 million in potential add-ons, but that has also been turned down by the South Wales outfit, who will be desperate to keep the 21-year-old, who is an England under-21 international, if they can.

What has Michael Duff said on Nathan Wood's Swansea City future?

Wood played all 90 minutes on Saturday in Swansea's 2-1 loss against Preston North End - that was despite Southampton's rejected offers earlier in the week.

And manager Michael Duff believes that the Saints will not get to the level of offer that the club would deem acceptable for a player of his talent and potential.

"He is a good player, that's why people want him," Duff said post-match, per the BBC.

"He's our player and he has two years left on his contract. The total value of the second bid, I don't think was any different from the first one. The sell-ons and things just got juggled around.

"I want a Ferrari for Christmas… He has signed his contract, he's our player and I thought he was good today.

"He is wanted by a club, the manager was previously here and he obviously knows him really well.

"But we have got a valuation on him. The club who have put the bid in have just received a lot of money and the value we think compared to the value of players being sold who are at his level - it's short of the mark."

Should Swansea City cash in on Nathan Wood?

Like many Championship clubs without parachute payments, Swansea will need to rely on player trading to be self-sufficient.

Having already sold Joel Piroe for £12 million to Leeds United this week though, they can stand firm and demand even more for Wood due to the fact he could really develop into a Premier League centre-back.

Swansea know that Southampton have money burning a hole in their pocket from their own transfer dealings, and they could use this to their advantage by demanding north of £15 million for Wood.

Is he worth that at this moment in time? Probably not, but a player is only worth what a club is willing to pay.

Southampton though should probably look elsewhere if Swansea do want around that price, but it's clear to see that Russell Martin is a big fan.