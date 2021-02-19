‘Short answer, yes’ – Cardiff City face looming decision on defender’s future: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

With just a few months to go until the end of the season, club’s with be starting to think about making offers to those players on their books who will soon be out of contract, and Cardiff City are no different.

The Bluebirds have a number of players at the club whose deals are set to expire at the end of the season, meaning they could at that point leave the club on a free transfer.

One of those player’s whose contract comes to an end in the next few months, is left-back Joe Bennett, who has remained at the club this season, despite rumoured interest from Watford late in the summer transfer window

Having joined Cardiff from Aston Villa back in 2016, Bennett has made a total of 173 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring five goals and helping them win promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

It was recently reported by Wales Online that Bennett is one of several players Cardiff have opened talks with over a new deal, although it remains to be seen if the subsequent change of manager, with Mick McCarthy replacing Neil Harris will change that.

Football League World’s Cardiff City fan pundit, Ben Johnsey, has been speaking about whether the club should be offering a new deal to the 30-year-old.

He said: “A short answer, yes. With Cunningham departing on loan in January and likely tuning into a permanent move Cardiff need to offer Bennett a new deal.

“While I’m a huge fan of academy graduate Joel Bagen he can’t be our only starting left back, and Bennett could go a long way to help him bed in and become a regular.”

Our Verdict

It would probably be a good move for Cardiff to keep hold of Bennett beyond the end of this season.

The 30-year-old has been a regular feature for the Bluebirds so far this season, and he has certainly played his part in their recent resurgence under Mick McCarthy.

With that in mind, you could certainly understand it if the Bluebirds were keen to secure his services with a new deal.

Indeed, the departure of Greg Cunningham does mean that if Bennett were to leave, they would be going into the summer transfer window without a senior left-back on their books.

Considering the financial implications of the current season, bringing in two players in that same position may not be easy – especially when they will have other positions to address as well – meaning a new deal for Bennett could make sense from both an on-field and off-field perspective.