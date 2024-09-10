With Middlesbrough sitting seventh in the table with seven points from a possible twelve, Don Goodman believes the club will finish in the top six despite their mixed start to the season.

Having finished inside the top eight in the last three seasons, Boro were always going to be fancied this campaign.

Up until now, the North Yorkshire club have had a varied start to the season with two wins against Swansea City and Cardiff City as well as a draw and loss at the hands of Championship new boys, Portsmouth and Derby County.

Although they were aiming to be higher up the league at this point, Goodman believes they will finish in the top six under Michael Carrick.

Don Goodman believes Middlesbrough are a shoo-in for the top six

Having finished in eighth place last season, Boro will be aiming for the play-offs at the bare minimum.

Since Carrick was appointed as Middlesbrough boss in October 2022, the club have finished seventh, fourth and eighth in the last three seasons. With promotion very much the aim, the Teeseiders would have been hoping for a better start, but Goodman believes they will still finish towards the top of the table.

“I still have Middlesbrough finishing towards the top of the table," Goodman said.

"They are seventh but should really have more points than they do. They've dominated games and just not took their chances. I'm really not worried for them.

“Michael Carrick strikes me as someone who, while you are defined by wins, will be looking more at performances at this stage of the season. There's a lot to be optimistic about for Middlesbrough.

“There are 42 games to play, and it's about being consistent over that length of time, not four games. Boro probably should have scored double the amount of goals that they have done.

“Once they re-establish that ruthlessness and Emannuel Latte Lath starts scoring again like he did last season, I would have Boro, from what I've seen, as a shoo-in for a top-six spot. It might be a bold statement, but that's how highly I rate them.”

Related Middlesbrough: Old Trafford footage a reminder of how lucky Hayden Hackney, Aidan Morris are - View Michael Carrick has a fantastic footballing IQ, and if the likes of Hackney, Morris and others can tap into that, it can only help them moving forward

Emmanuel Latte Lath will be key to Middlesbrough's success

As stated by Goodman, Latte Lath will be crucial to Middlesbrough's success this season.

Since signing from Atalanta in 2013, the striker has been an integral part of Carrick's team. During his first season at the club, the Ivory Coast international scored 18 goals in all competitions and assisted the club to an eighth place finish.

Given his exploits last season, it is no wonder that the striker was the subject of serious interest from Premier League new boys, Ipswich Town, as reported by the Daily Mail. Despite the Tractor Boys' late transfer offer, as per Teeside Live, the forward remained at the Riverside Stadium.

Now that his future is clear, the forward will be looking to replicate his fine form from last season, which would push Boro up the table. Up until now, the striker has one goal in four league matches, having scored against Swansea in the opening game of the season.

Although Carrick would have been hoping for better so far this season, Boro are well poised and Latte Lath has not even got going yet.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 4 Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 2.10 Big chances missed 3 Goal conversion 11%

Although Middlesbrough do not have as many points on the board as they would like, they are still in a promising position after seven games.

As Goodman stated, Boro have dominated matches and should have scored more goals, so if they carry on performing like they have, then the results will come.

Latte Lath is a key member of the team, and if he can find the same form as last season, then he should fire Middlesbrough towards the top six.