Middlesbrough missed the chance to put real pressure on Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion last night as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

Chuba Akpom put Boro into a first-half lead with his 23rd goal of the season. However, Ki-Jana Hoever levelled for the Potters on the stroke of half-time with a close-range finish.

Michael Carrick’s side couldn’t break Stoke down beyond that and, in the end, it was a thoroughly deserved point for Alex Neil’s visitors.

There was plenty of frustration amongst the Middlesbrough fanbase when it came to Hoever’s equaliser, though.

Ryan Giles was initially caught under the ball and had left the Stoke full-back free on the right. The main criticism was aimed at goalkeeper, Zack Steffen, who couldn’t keep out a shot that was close to him.

The USMNT goalkeeper was undecided whether to save with his feet or hands and, in the end, did neither as Hoever’s shot deflected beyond him.

Over on social media, there was particular criticism of the 27-year-old:

Steffen made good saves later in the game from Jacob Brown’s header and Will Smallbone’s shot, helping Boro earn a point that moves them within three of Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.

The Blades, though, have a game in-hand over Boro and can extend their lead over third to six points tonight with a win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Middlesbrough travel to Preston North End on Saturday.