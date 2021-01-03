‘Shocking’, ‘Very poor performance’ – These Stoke fans were not happy with one man in defeat to Bournemouth

It was a frustrating day for Stoke City on Saturday, as they missed out on the chance to move into the Championship play-off places after a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the Bet365 Stadium.

In a tight encounter in which both sides struggled to really trouble the opposition goalkeeper, Junior Stanislas’ strike with ten minutes of normal time remaining was enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

That result means Stoke have now won just one of their last six league games, scoring just twice in that time, and perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Potters fans appeared far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

One Stoke man who came in for a considerable amount of criticism on Saturday, was Jacob Brown.

Having been introduced as a 25th minute substitute following an injury to striker Steven Fletcher, Brown struggled to pose much of a threat to the Bournemouth, and was guilty of losing possession in the build-up to Stanislas’ matchwinner, which did not go unnoticed amongst the Stoke fanbase.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Potters supporters had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest performance in the aftermath of that defeat.

Attacking threat went to pieces once Brown came on for Fletch. — 𝓡𝓸𝓫 (@robertd4venport) January 2, 2021

Would love to know what Verlinden has done to not get a game ahead of Brown or Vokes…🤔 — Dickie Coomer (@RCoomer17) January 2, 2021

never play jacob brown again ok — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) January 2, 2021

Good performance marred by a costly mistake by Brown- in a very poor performance on his part. If we have more going forward we beat them, so if we bring in some good forwards I’m confident we can make playoffs 🔴⚪️ #upthepotters — Dominic Lee (@domnesiac) January 2, 2021

On behalf of absolutely everyone, could ask O’Neill what he sees in Jacob Brown please — George (@StokeGeorge) January 2, 2021

Jacob Brown and Sam Vokes are league 1 standard — Elliot Lungrin (@Elliot_Lungrin) January 2, 2021

Brown shocking. Pace merchant — D🌚 (@Bxxthie) January 2, 2021