‘Shocking today’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Sunderland fans fume at one player after Fleetwood disappointment

Sunderland threw away a two-goal lead against Fleetwood Town this afternoon and many Black Cats fans have been left frustrated at the performance of defender Bailey Wright, who gave away the stoppage-time penalty that led to the equaliser.

The Black Cats came into the game top of the League One table but have been leapfrogged by Wigan Athletic after Fleetwood’s 97th-minute leveller.

Ross Stewart put Lee Johnson’s side ahead after 19 minutes and Aiden McGeady doubled the lead from the spot with less than a quarter of an hour to play but the visitors could not hold on.

West Bromwich Albion loanee Callum Morton pulled one back after 81 minutes and then Ged Garner scored the equaliser seven minutes into added time with a penalty after Wright was adjudged to have handballed inside the box.

The Australian has been one of Johnson’s trusted lieutenants at both Bristol City and Sunderland but his faith doesn’t seem to be shared by the Stadium of Light support.

Many Black Cats supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the defender after Fleetwood’s late comeback…

Shocking today from Bailey Wright. — Aléx (@AM_SAFC197) September 18, 2021

Bailey Wright is too slow in there. Gets caught out to often and Doyle didn’t look comfortable alongside him. Hopefully it’s only a blip but it’s a worrying 15 minute collapse #safc — Mark Savage (@mksavage73) September 18, 2021

Exile Bailey Wright to Fleetwood, felt like one of theirs today — . (@AidanSAFC16) September 18, 2021

fuming lad. hoffman very very good but defending for both is awful. wright shouldnt be 3rd choice at all, unbelievably mistake prone. shoudve been a routine win — Tyler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SAFCTylerr) September 18, 2021

Shocking last 15 minutes in a game we were in complete control of. Bailey Wright brain fart defending for both goals. Stepped out of position for the first and then giving away the penalty in the last minute Safe journey home to the #Safc fans — Steven (@StevePSAFC) September 18, 2021

Well that should be that last we see of Bailey Wright. Supposedly the experienced man in a young defence and was at fault for both goals. Shambles #SAFC — SunderlandAFC Info 🇫🇷 (@SunderlandafcI) September 18, 2021

Bailey Wright was shocking we really miss Flanagan need him back quick. That game was poor from us inviting pressure on all second half gutted.#SAFC — mark marshall (@markmarshall17) September 18, 2021

It’s worked so many times so far this season, but ultimately Johnson setting us up to sit back after scoring the 2nd has eventually cost us today. Stupidity from Wright to concede the penalty. Poor result but onto Tuesday 💪🏻#SAFC — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) September 18, 2021