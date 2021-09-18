Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Shocking today’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Sunderland fans fume at one player after Fleetwood disappointment

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland threw away a two-goal lead against Fleetwood Town this afternoon and many Black Cats fans have been left frustrated at the performance of defender Bailey Wright, who gave away the stoppage-time penalty that led to the equaliser.

The Black Cats came into the game top of the League One table but have been leapfrogged by Wigan Athletic after Fleetwood’s 97th-minute leveller.

Ross Stewart put Lee Johnson’s side ahead after 19 minutes and Aiden McGeady doubled the lead from the spot with less than a quarter of an hour to play but the visitors could not hold on.

West Bromwich Albion loanee Callum Morton pulled one back after 81 minutes and then Ged Garner scored the equaliser seven minutes into added time with a penalty after Wright was adjudged to have handballed inside the box.

The Australian has been one of Johnson’s trusted lieutenants at both Bristol City and Sunderland but his faith doesn’t seem to be shared by the Stadium of Light support.

Many Black Cats supporters took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the defender after Fleetwood’s late comeback…


