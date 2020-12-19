‘Shocking,’ ‘Terrible’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume over performance of 28-y/o

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have been berating the performance of Cyrus Christie following the Reds’ 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday.

Forest headed into the game looking to build on the vital 2-0 win they secured at home to fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. However, Chris Hughton’s side were unable to make it back-to-back wins at Millwall, but they were at least able to pick up a decent point which does edge them ever slightly more away from the relegation places.

One player, though, that struggled during their trip to Millwall was Christie, with the 28-year-old having been at fault for the Lions’ opening goal of the game after being caught out of position down the right-hand side which allowed a dangerous ball to be played into the penalty area that was eventually converted by Tom Bradshaw.

The defender has been struggling at times this campaign since his summer move to the City Ground from Fulham, and he has been guilty of making some poor individual mistakes like the one made for Millwall’s opener on Saturday. That could leave Hughton with a decision to make over whether he should maintain his faith in the right-back.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were suggesting that Christie could need to be dropped from the starting line-up following the game against Millwall. While others were bemoaning the latest mistake he has made in the defensive third so far this campaign.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

How does Christie justify his place in the side? He needs punishing for all these mistakes. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ (@hannahforest) December 19, 2020

Christie jogging back for their goal is shocking 😡 #NFFC — Nick (@NJL82) December 19, 2020

A goal coming from Christie's side? Imagine my surprise… #nffc — .::AJ (@ajhuxlee) December 19, 2020

Christie out of position again. #nffc — Steve (@oakcott) December 19, 2020

Christie and sow are so slow #nffc — frank the tank (@frankthetank622) December 19, 2020

Christie just does what he wants, he doesn't look to see if it's on, he just does it brainlessly, and normally with terrible execution #NFFC — Daniel (@dan_nbry) December 19, 2020

The sooner Christie and Yates are out of this team we’d look a lot better! #NFFC — SouthWestRed (@red_till_death) December 19, 2020