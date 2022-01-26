Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Shocking’, ‘Stupid’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Kane Vincent-Young’s red card during their win over AFC Wimbledon last night. 

The full back was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge during second half stoppage time and will now serve a one match ban as a result.

It was a needless challenge from the defender, especially as his side were 2-0 to the good and cruising towards another welcome three points on the road.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to what they had seen from the defender, with many taking to social media to air their views on the incident.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Vincent-Young was sent off for the Tractor Boys on a night that was otherwise filled with positives.


