‘Shocking’, ‘Stupid’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to Kane Vincent-Young’s red card during their win over AFC Wimbledon last night.

The full back was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge during second half stoppage time and will now serve a one match ban as a result.

It was a needless challenge from the defender, especially as his side were 2-0 to the good and cruising towards another welcome three points on the road.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to what they had seen from the defender, with many taking to social media to air their views on the incident.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played for Norwich City?

1 of 28 Tom Lawrence Yes No

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Vincent-Young was sent off for the Tractor Boys on a night that was otherwise filled with positives.

Sums up his evening…. — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) January 25, 2022

Stupid challenge — Jack Wright (@Jackwright290) January 25, 2022

Kieran McKennas suspended blues — Josh (@JL28i) January 25, 2022

Needed a new LWB anyway. Don’t rate him on the left — Frazer Barnard (@FrayBarnard) January 25, 2022

KVY can go — Matty (@Matty69340803) January 25, 2022

Sums up his performance. Been rash all night. — Jordan Seaman (@JordanSeaman91) January 25, 2022

Poor discipline — Kaname Chidori (@KanameChiidori) January 25, 2022

He has been shocking anyway — Isaac How-spinks (@isaachow_spinks) January 25, 2022

No need for that is there — James (@gilly_jimmy) January 25, 2022

He’s not a left sided player. He’s just been short of awful. — mike warner (@1983Mjw) January 25, 2022