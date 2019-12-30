Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Shocking’, ‘Sick of his excuses’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans rage at one man after Cardiff defeat

Published

1 min ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday slipped to their second consecutive defeat on Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City and many fans of the Yorkshire club have pointed the finger of blame at manager Garry Monk. 

The Owls remain in sixth place, only in the play-off spots on goal difference, but have been unconvincing over the past few weeks.

Wednesday made a shaky start against the Bluebirds yesterday, with Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett giving the visitors a two-goal lead inside ten minutes.

Think you know Wednesday? Take our 2019 quiz to test yourself!

1 of 16

Firstly, who scored Wednesday's first goal of 2019?

Monk’s side struck back via captain Tom Lees after 18 minutes but as has so often been the case this season they looked somewhat toothless without top scorer Steven Fletcher, who is still missing due to illness.

In the Scotsman’s absence, the Owls boss opted to start Sam Winnall on his own up front with three of Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach and Jacob Murphy behind him.

He threw on Jordan Rhodes and Atdhe Nuhiu later in the game but it had little impact and Wednesday slipped to a 2-1 loss to Cardiff.

Wednesday face a tough run of fixtures with free-scoring Hull City and then top-of-the-table Leeds United next up in the Championship.

Monk will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways in those games but for the time being, it seems as he is not hugely popular amongst many fans of the Owls, who took to Twitter to express their annoyance.

Read the reaction of Wednesday supporters here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shocking’, ‘Sick of his excuses’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans rage at one man after Cardiff defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: