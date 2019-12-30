‘Shocking’, ‘Sick of his excuses’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans rage at one man after Cardiff defeat

Sheffield Wednesday slipped to their second consecutive defeat on Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cardiff City and many fans of the Yorkshire club have pointed the finger of blame at manager Garry Monk.

The Owls remain in sixth place, only in the play-off spots on goal difference, but have been unconvincing over the past few weeks.

Wednesday made a shaky start against the Bluebirds yesterday, with Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett giving the visitors a two-goal lead inside ten minutes.

Monk’s side struck back via captain Tom Lees after 18 minutes but as has so often been the case this season they looked somewhat toothless without top scorer Steven Fletcher, who is still missing due to illness.

In the Scotsman’s absence, the Owls boss opted to start Sam Winnall on his own up front with three of Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach and Jacob Murphy behind him.

He threw on Jordan Rhodes and Atdhe Nuhiu later in the game but it had little impact and Wednesday slipped to a 2-1 loss to Cardiff.

Wednesday face a tough run of fixtures with free-scoring Hull City and then top-of-the-table Leeds United next up in the Championship.

Monk will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways in those games but for the time being, it seems as he is not hugely popular amongst many fans of the Owls, who took to Twitter to express their annoyance.

Read the reaction of Wednesday supporters here:

The only player to really put in a shift yesterday was Bannan. Murphy was a waste of football boots. Tactically, Monk got every bit of it wrong, including the substitutions. A proper bad day at the office. #SWFC — Clockwork Owl (@Clock_work_Owl) December 30, 2019

Monk Out — Kevin Murphy (@KevinMurphy82) December 29, 2019

Monk is frustrating. One week he gets it right the next he gets completely wrong (today). Still 6th is good. Time to go back to 442. Westie; Iorfa, Borner, Lees, Fox; Harris, Bannan, Hutch, Reach; Fletch & Rhodes. Subs – Dawson, Thorniley, Lee, Murphy, Luongo, Adthe, Winnal #swfc — Jon Justice (@justjon87) December 29, 2019

Am I the only one worried that we’re going to let monk sign players? Sick of his excuses now week in week out! … what happened to the “we will put it right quickly” ?? The muppet just said on radio we started well today first ten minutes … erm 2 nil down after 8 🤣👌 — John Townend (@JT__WAWAW) December 29, 2019

Monks decision making is up there with the most bizarre things I’ve witnessed. Baffling. #swfc — Me (@haddington) December 29, 2019

I’d just like to know where Monk got is decisions from today. Nothing else, I just want to know that because it’s beyond me! #swfc — Bri Brown🦉 (@BigBri82) December 29, 2019

Tactics all wrong from the start monk! Gave them self's way to much to do! #swfc — Chris Mccrudden (@maccaowl) December 29, 2019

Mr Monk, you couldn't have picked worse tactics or made worse substitutions. Shocking. #SWFC — Josh (@Jaybe07) December 29, 2019