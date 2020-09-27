Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Shocking second half’, ‘Look knackered’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display at Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

Garry Monk’s side started the season on -12 points but enjoyed a positive start as they won on the opening day and drew with Watford last weekend.

However, despite a good first half against the Robins, strikes from Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson condemned the Owls to defeat.

Wednesday failed to react to the opener and were pretty toothless as the game progressed, with the lack of options in the final third surely a concern to Monk and something he will want to address before the transfer deadline.

Whilst it’s still been a decent start to the campaign, the fans were understandably frustrated by the loss today and many expected more from the team in the second half particularly.

