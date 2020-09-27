‘Shocking second half’, ‘Look knackered’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display at Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

Garry Monk’s side started the season on -12 points but enjoyed a positive start as they won on the opening day and drew with Watford last weekend.

However, despite a good first half against the Robins, strikes from Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson condemned the Owls to defeat.

Wednesday failed to react to the opener and were pretty toothless as the game progressed, with the lack of options in the final third surely a concern to Monk and something he will want to address before the transfer deadline.

Whilst it’s still been a decent start to the campaign, the fans were understandably frustrated by the loss today and many expected more from the team in the second half particularly.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the display from Twitter…

After an hour we are done. They look knackered and out of ideas. — Ben Adcock (@BenAdcock13) September 27, 2020

Second half collapse for second game running. Least against Watford we could defend and put bodies on the line. Never gonna win them all but as long as lads try I can take a loss. Go again next sat, with Oct games winnable. UTO 🦉 — Mikey Card (@0736card) September 27, 2020

Poor poor second half, centre backs awol! — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) September 27, 2020

Anybody mentioned we might need a striker to take them 1st half chances?! 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😂 — Kerry Massey (@kezzadix) September 27, 2020

Not convinced those players look interested in playing for that shirt — Adam (@Beardhiker) September 27, 2020

Bad second half for 2nd week running. — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) September 27, 2020

Good first half but dint take our chances shocking second half then when we went behind the bench just couldn’t offer a change of tactics and quality we need another 3 good players so that we have a plan b stay positive tho this season is about survival and we can do it #swfc 🦉 — scott cain (@scottcain13) September 27, 2020